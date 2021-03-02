WASHINGTON — FBI Director Christopher Wray said Tuesday that his agents are pursuing roughly 2,000 domestic terrorism cases — a huge spike as the FBI tries to show it is taking the threat of such attacks seriously in the wake of January’s pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“We have significantly grown the number of investigations and arrests,” Wray told the Senate Judiciary Committee, noting that the number of such cases has more than doubled since he became the FBI director in 2017. He had testified in September that the number of such cases was about 1,000. By the end of 2020, there were about 1,400 such cases, and after Jan. 6 the figure ballooned again, the director said.

Wray also defended the bureau’s handling of intelligence in advance of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, asserting that agents rapidly shared what they were learning with other law enforcement agencies, rejecting criticism that the FBI did not do enough to warn Capitol Police of the looming threat.

Sen. Richard Durbin, D-Ill., the committee chairman, pressed Wray on how the bureau shared a situation report, prepared by the FBI’s Norfolk field office a day before the riot, which warned of specific appeals for violence and a call for “war” at the Capitol. At a hearing last week, the Washington D.C. police chief and the former Capitol Police chief conceded their agencies had received the warning, but suggested the FBI should have more aggressively sounded the alarm.

“I would certainly think that something as violent as an insurrection at the Capitol would warrant a phone call or something,” D.C. police chief Robert Contee III told lawmakers.

Wray said the report was shared in three ways — sent by email to the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, which includes the D.C. and Capitol Police; posted on a law enforcement web portal; and mentioned in a briefing at a command center in D.C.

“It was unverified,” said Wray. “In a perfect world, we would have taken longer to be able to figure out whether it was reliable. But we made the judgment, our folks made the judgment, to get that information to the relevant people as quickly as possible.”

He did not specifically address why no one had called the D.C. police chief, and said he himself had not been briefed on the information before Jan. 6.

Wray said he believed the report was handled similarly to the FBI’s regular practice.

The FBI report, which was first reported by The Washington Post but still has not been shared with lawmakers, warned of social media chatter that Trump supporters were talking about creating a perimeter around the U.S. Capitol and storming inside.

The document quoted one person urging Trump supporters to go to Washington “ready to fight. Congress needs to hear glass breaking, doors being kicked in, and blood from their BLM and Pantifa slave soldiers being spilled. Get violent. Stop calling this a march, or rally, or a protest. Go there ready for war. We get our President or we die. NOTHING else will achieve this goal.”

BLM is a reference to the Black Lives Matter movement for racial justice. Pantifa is a derogatory term for antifa, a far-left anti-fascist movement whose adherents sometimes engage in violent clashes with right-wing extremists.

Asked by Durbin if there was any evidence that some of the violence at the Capitol was committed by “fake Trump protesters,” Wray said he had not seen evidence of that.

“The trauma of that tragic, harrowing day lingers on,” said Durbin as he opened the hearing. “We must not forget the horrors of Jan. 6 or allow revisionists to rewrite what happened that day.”

The senior Republican on the committee, Sen. Charles Grassley of Iowa, said the FBI should pursue domestic terrorism “very broadly, to include all forms of political extremism.”

The FBI director told the panel that the problem of domestic terrorism “has been metastasizing around the country for a long time now, and it’s not going away anytime soon.”

Wray insisted that the FBI had been aggressively warning about the growing threat, saying, “whenever we’ve had the chance, we’ve tried to emphasize that this is a top concern.”

Wray’s appearance before Congress marks his first since the failed insurrection, and his first as a part of the Biden administration. Wray had a fraught relationship with President Donald Trump, who criticized the FBI’s approach to racial justice demonstrations, election security, and its investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The FBI director starts this stage of his tenure with a different challenge: convincing lawmakers that the FBI did not fall short in its duty to protect the nation from threats posed by far-right domestic extremists.

Tuesday’s hearing is also a public test of Wray’s new relationship with the Biden administration and the Democrats who now control the Senate.

Durbin has publicly criticized the Justice Department and FBI over their approach to the threat of violence posed by right-wing extremists during Trump’s tenure.

“Unfortunately, the FBI appears to have taken steps in recent years that minimize the threat of white supremacist and far-right violence, a grave concern that some of us have raised with you on numerous occasions in recent years,” Durbin and nine other Senate Democrats wrote to Wray last week.

In federal law enforcement circles, some have argued that the events of Jan. 6 represent a drastic failure of security and intelligence-gathering, while others have maintained that it was not an intelligence failure as much as failure to act on the intelligence they had. At a hearing last week, former Capitol security officials argued that they did not have sufficient warning of the danger.

A Jan. 3 intelligence memo written by the Capitol Police warned that “Congress itself” could be targeted by angry Trump supporters who saw the electoral college vote certification as “the last opportunity to overturn the results of the presidential election.”