SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Eighteen hate crimes were reported in South Dakota last year, with the bulk of victims targeted for their race or ethnicity or sexual orientation.
The FBI released its 2016 hate crime statistics report Monday.
Nationally, there were more than 6,100 hate crimes in 2016, up about 5 percent over the previous year.
The yearly report is the most comprehensive accounting of hate crimes in the U.S. But authorities warn it’s incomplete, partly because it’s based on voluntary reporting by police agencies.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Burien, the town Trump cast a spell on, is waking up a very different place | Danny Westneat
- Weather Service warns that windstorm could peak in Seattle during commute home
- Cougars rise past Huskies to No. 15 in AP poll 2 weeks ahead of Apple Cup clash
- Seattle's next mayor, Jenny Durkan, names full transition team, deputy mayors
Of the hate crimes reported in South Dakota, six were based on a victim’s race or ethnicity, five were based on sexual orientation and three were based on a victim’s disability. There were two crimes motivated by a victim’s religion and two by a victim’s gender identity.