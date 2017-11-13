SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Eighteen hate crimes were reported in South Dakota last year, with the bulk of victims targeted for their race or ethnicity or sexual orientation.

The FBI released its 2016 hate crime statistics report Monday.

Nationally, there were more than 6,100 hate crimes in 2016, up about 5 percent over the previous year.

The yearly report is the most comprehensive accounting of hate crimes in the U.S. But authorities warn it’s incomplete, partly because it’s based on voluntary reporting by police agencies.

Of the hate crimes reported in South Dakota, six were based on a victim’s race or ethnicity, five were based on sexual orientation and three were based on a victim’s disability. There were two crimes motivated by a victim’s religion and two by a victim’s gender identity.