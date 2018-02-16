HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a man suspected in the 1991 stabbing death of a woman has been brought from Mexico to Texas to stand trial.

The FBI said it placed Blas Tierrablanca in the custody of the Texas Rangers on Friday. The FBI says Tierrablanca was arrested in Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, in September as part of an effort involving law enforcement agencies in the U.S. and Mexico. Ciudad Acuna is located across from Del Rio, Texas.

The FBI says 35-year-old Brenda Smith was stabbed multiple times in 1991 in Sealy, located about 55 miles west of Houston. An investigation identified Tierrablanca as the suspect.

An arrest warrant was issued but the FBI says he crossed into Mexico, where he’s believed to have lived for the past 26 years.