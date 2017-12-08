MILWAUKEE (AP) — FBI officials say they have arrested a man suspected of robbing seven ALDI Foods stores in Wisconsin and northern Indiana over the past six months.
The 30-year-old man was arrested without incident Friday morning at a residence in Cudahy.
The man is alleged to have robbed ALDI Foods stores in Milwaukee, Greenfield, Oconomowoc, Brookfield, Madison and Merrillville, Indiana. The same store in Milwaukee was robbed on June 15 and Nov. 2.
The suspect is facing two charges, including use of a firearm in a crime of violence.
