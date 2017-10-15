HONOLULU (AP) — The FBI on Sunday arrested one current and one former police officer in connection to a probe into the Honolulu Police Department.
FBI Special Agent Arnold Laanui said Officer Bobby Nguyen from the department’s Criminal Intelligence Unit and retired Officer Gordon Shiraishi, also with the intelligence unit, were arrested.
Laanui couldn’t comment further on the arrests, which stem from a federal investigation surrounding retired Honolulu police Chief Louis Kealoha and his wife, Deputy Prosecutor Katherine Kealoha.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that in 2013, Louis Kealoha claimed his mailbox was stolen when he was still the chief. Gerard Puana, the uncle of Katherine Kealoha, was accused of theft. But a case on the matter ended in mistrial in 2014.
During the case, Puana’s attorney presented prosecutors with what he said was evidence of police corruption.
Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com