CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a drunken passenger urinated on an airplane after flight attendants moved him for touching a woman’s leg and making crude comments.
A federal complaint accuses Michael A. Haag of one count each of interfering with flight attendants and exposing himself on the flight Thursday from Denver to Charleston, South Carolina.
An FBI agent writes Haag ordered vodka drinks and made one woman uncomfortable with crude comments. The agent wrote another woman began yelling when Haag touched her leg repeatedly.
The complaint says Haag was moved to another seat, where a third passenger saw him take off his seatbelt and urinate on the seat in front of him.
A public defender who appeared with Haag in court didn’t immediately respond to a message left seeking comment Monday night.