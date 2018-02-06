MONTROSE, Colo. (AP) — FBI agents and police have searched a western Colorado funeral home, but officials declined to say why.

KKCO-TV in Grand Junction reports agents removed documents and other items and inspected vehicles at Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors in Montrose on Tuesday.

Funeral home staff didn’t immediately return a telephone message seeking comment.

News video showed agents wearing jackets and T-shirts that said “FBI” and “FBI evidence response team” at the business.

FBI spokeswoman Amy Sanders says agents had a court-authorized search warrant but she said no details would be released. She says no one was arrested.

Montrose police Cmdr. Gene Lillard told The Associated Press the search began before 9 a.m. and ended at about 5:30 p.m. City officers assisted.

Lillard says he can’t comment on the reason for the search.

