DENVER (AP) — Denver police say an off-duty FBI agent dancing at a nightclub accidentally discharged a firearm, wounding another patron in the leg.

Police spokesman Sonny Jackson said in a statement Saturday that the victim was taken to an unidentified hospital in good condition.

Jackson says the agent, whose identity wasn’t released, was dancing at the downtown club around 12:45 a.m. Saturday when the firearm fell from the agent’s waistband holster onto the floor. It discharged when the agent picked it up.

Jackson says the agent was later released to an FBI supervisor. He says police are investigating and any charges would be determined by the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

Denver FBI spokeswoman Amy Sanders refused to comment, citing an ongoing investigation.

A telephone message to the nightclub, Mile High Spirits Distillery and Tasting Bar, wasn’t immediately returned.