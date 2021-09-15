Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, pushed back against a coronavirus vaccine conspiracy theory shared by Nicki Minaj – insisting there is no evidence that it causes infertility after the pop star tweeted about her cousin’s hesitancy to get vaccinated and sparked a social media controversy.

Minaj tweeted on Monday night that her cousin in Trinidad, where the singer and rapper is from, “won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen.”

Fauci, in response to a question Tuesday from CNN’s Jake Tapper about Minaj’s claim, said “the answer to that, Jake, is a resounding no.” “There’s no evidence that it happens, nor is there any mechanistic reason to imagine that it would happen. So the answer to your question is no.” Other medical experts have long said that claims about infertility linked to vaccinations are unsubstantiated.

The Minaj saga extended all the way to the United Kingdom, forcing Prime Minister Boris Johnson to say he is “not as familiar with the works of Nicki Minaj as I probably should be” and to urge people to get immunized against the coronavirus, highlighting the ongoing struggles against coronavirus misinformation.

British Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty called Minaj’s claim a “myth” and said that those spreading untruths about coronavirus vaccines “should be ashamed.”

Fauci said: “She should be thinking twice about propagating information that really has no basis … and that’s not what science is all about.”

In response to Johnson, Minaj later posted an audio message on social media, claiming in an accent that she is “actually British” and offered to send him a portfolio of her work.