DERRY, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man who authorities say killed his 6-year-old son and himself by carbon monoxide poisoning had lost a son who was the same age in 2009.
Police conducting a welfare check at the Derry home of Matthew Edmunds on Monday were met with a sign warning of carbon monoxide in the home. Inside, they found the bodies of Edmunds and his son, Preston Connor Edmunds, in a bedroom that had been sealed. There were charcoal grills in the bedroom with burned charcoal and ash.
In March 2009, 6-year-old Connor Matthew Edmunds died after falling into an ice-covered in-ground swimming pool at his grandparents’ home in Derry.
Authorities discovered the pool had a covering of ice, but one area appeared to have been disturbed. They found Connor and rushed him to a hospital, where he died.
