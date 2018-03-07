PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pennsylvania father who served a prison term following serious injuries to his infant son has been ordered to stand trial on a homicide charge following his son’s death two decades later.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that 46-year-old Lucius Middlebrooks on Wednesday waived his right to a preliminary hearing in the death of Cavelle Mena.

The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office ruled the 2015 death of Mena, who was 19, a homicide stemming from injuries he sustained as an infant that left him needing a permanent feeding and breathing tube.

Defense attorney James Sheets said his client waived the hearing because the case will depend largely on expert witness testimony about the cause of death. He said his client has been a law-abiding citizen for a decade following his incarceration.

