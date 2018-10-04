NEW YORK (AP) — The father of a top college basketball prospect has testified that his son was offered thousands of dollars to play at several major programs.
Brain Bowen Sr. testified Thursday at a federal trial in New York that aspiring agent Christian Dawkins told him he could get $50,000 to play at the University of Arizona, $150,000 to go to Oklahoma State or $80,000 to go to Creighton. He said there was interest from Oregon but he didn’t recall a cash offer.
Bowen was testifying at the New York City trial of Dawkins and two other defendants accused of making secret payments to recruits’ families.
Prosecutors say Bowen’s son ended up signing with Louisville after a deal was struck to pay the family $100,000.
Brian Bowen Jr. now plays professionally in Australia.