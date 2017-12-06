NACHUSA, Ill. (AP) — Authorities in northern Illinois say a father and son were killed in a natural gas pipeline explosion while working on a farm field.

Officials on Wednesday said 59-year-old father Rory Miller of Amboy and 30-year-old son Ryan Miller of Oregon died in the Tuesday morning explosion near Nachusa. Lee County Coroner Jesse Partington said autopsies were performed Wednesday morning but official causes of death were pending pathology results.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said two others were injured, including 20-year-old Michael Koster of Sterling who is in critical condition at a Rockford hospital. Another man was treated and released.

Officials say the explosion happened after the pipeline was struck when a tractor attempting to free another tractor became stuck and lost traction.

Nachusa is about 95 miles (152.88 kilometers) west of downtown Chicago.