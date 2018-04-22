CLEVELAND, N.D. (AP) — A father and son were hurt when a house exploded in south-central North Dakota.

The Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office was called about the explosion in the town of Cleveland just after 10 a.m. Saturday.

KQDJ Radio reports the father and son were taken to Jamestown Regional Medical Center with unspecified injuries.

Firefighters stayed on the scene for about three hours as Montana Dakota Utilities and Otter Tail Power disconnected utilities.

A chimney and roof gutter is all that’s left of the home.

The cause of the blast is unknown, but Stutsman County Emergency Manager Jerry Bergquist says it could have been a natural gas buildup.