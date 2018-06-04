DETROIT, Ore. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a father and son who didn’t return from a fishing trip in the Detroit area as planned.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says Monday that the family of the fishermen notified authorities late Sunday that Josh and Corbin “Stacy” Cox were more than six hours late to return home.

Their vehicle was found near Leone Lake, a small lake near the Breitenbush Hot Springs.

They had planned to fish along Breitenbush Road and told family members they would be home by 4 p.m.