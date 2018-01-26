COVENTRY, R.I. (AP) — Authorities say a father and his young son have died in a house fire in Coventry.

WPRI-TV reports four people were in the house when a fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. Friday. Hopkins Hill Fire Chief Frank Brown says a father in his 40s and his 10-year-old son died. Brown says a 13-year-old boy in the house grabbed his 2-year-old sister and ran to safety at a neighbor’s home.

The fire chief says firefighters knew there were two people still inside the house when they arrived, but they found that the father and son had already died.

He says it was “a tragic night here in Coventry.”

It’s unclear why the father and son couldn’t escape, but Brown says the fire doesn’t appear suspicious. An investigation is continuing.

Information from: WPRI-TV, http://www.wpri.com