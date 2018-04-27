Share story

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a father and son are accused making threats against a South Carolina deputy.

The State Law Enforcement Division tells media outlets Thursday 48-year-old Jesse Junior Salmond and 18-year-old Skigerria Tyreck Salmond were charged with threatening life, person or family of a public employee and criminal.

Police say Jessie Salmond threatened to harm an unknown Kershaw County sheriff’s deputy during a recorded jail conversation with his son. Jail records show Skigerria Salmond has been jailed since March on charges including burglary.

It wasn’t known if the men had attorneys.

