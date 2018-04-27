COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a father and son are accused making threats against a South Carolina deputy.
The State Law Enforcement Division tells media outlets Thursday 48-year-old Jesse Junior Salmond and 18-year-old Skigerria Tyreck Salmond were charged with threatening life, person or family of a public employee and criminal.
Police say Jessie Salmond threatened to harm an unknown Kershaw County sheriff’s deputy during a recorded jail conversation with his son. Jail records show Skigerria Salmond has been jailed since March on charges including burglary.
It wasn’t known if the men had attorneys.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'The real Bill Cosby': Comedian convicted of sexual assault VIEW
- A lynching memorial is opening in Alabama. The country has never seen anything like it VIEW
- Mormon church kicks out man who supervised young women
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating