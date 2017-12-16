PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pittsburgh father accused of confronting a juror in a homicide trial involving his son has pleaded guilty to jury tampering.

Sixty-seven-year-old English Burton entered his plea Thursday in Allegheny County Court and was immediately paroled on a three- to six-month sentence.

Authorities said a juror in the trial of Burton’s son, 18-year-old Charles Williams, was stopped at a light in July when Burton approached on foot, told him he needed his help and shouted his phone number.

A sheriff’s deputy at a bus stop reported the exchange. Later that week the homicide case ended in a mistrial.

Williams and 19-year-old Tremond Allston are charged in the death of Chauncy Howard, who was found shot to death in a crashed car in January of last year.