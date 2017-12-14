TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A city of Topeka spokeswoman says the father of a black man fatally shot by police will view body camera footage from the incident Friday.

City spokeswoman Molly Hadfield says a family attorney is scheduled to join Kelly White in viewing the footage from the Sept. 28 shooting of 30-year-old Dominique White.

A state court judge last week named Kelly White special administrator for his son’s estate. The city had said Kansas law allowed only an administrator or Dominique White’s young children, as his heirs, to view the footage absent a court order.

Dominique White was shot near an east Topeka park. The two officers involved have not been identified.

Lawrence police finished their investigation Topeka police two weeks ago. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay is reviewing the case.