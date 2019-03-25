HARTFORD, Conn. — The father of Avielle Richman, one of the 20 students killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook School shooting, was found dead outside Newtown town hall early Monday, police said.

The death of Jeremy Richman, 49, appears to be suicide, police said. He was found when officers were called to the building about 7 a.m.

The office of the chief medical examiner is investigating the cause of death, police said.

“This is a heart breaking event for the Richman family and the Newtown Community as a whole, the police department’s prayers are with the Richman family right now, and we ask that the family be given privacy in this most difficult time,” said Lt. Aaron Bahamonde, a spokesman for the department.

The Hartford Courant (Hartford, Conn.) at www.courant.com