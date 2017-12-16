BANGOR, Maine (AP) — The father of a woman fatally shot by her ex-boyfriend is calling for more widespread use of ankle bracelets for people charged with domestic violence crimes.
The Portland Press Herald reports Vance Ginn says he’s helping launch a campaign to push for widespread use of electronic monitoring. He says such a program might have helped protect his daughter Stephanie Gebo.
Robert Burton was sentenced Friday to 55 years in prison for killing 37-year-old Gebo in June 2015 before leading police on the longest manhunt in state history.
Officials say Gebo feared Burton and shot him as he entered her home through a window after they broke up. Then he got the gun from her and shot her before fleeing.
Most Read Stories
- CDC gets list of forbidden terms, including: ‘fetus,’ ‘transgender,’ ‘diversity’
- Men caught in Bellevue prostitution stings let off because cops’ cameras mistakenly recorded audio
- Top recruit Marquis Spiker headlines Huskies’ highly rated wide receiver class
- Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams: national media predictions
- Take a last look as Rainier Square tumbles down; second-tallest building in Seattle will rise there | Seattle Sketcher