BANGOR, Maine (AP) — The father of a woman fatally shot by her ex-boyfriend is calling for more widespread use of ankle bracelets for people charged with domestic violence crimes.

The Portland Press Herald reports Vance Ginn says he’s helping launch a campaign to push for widespread use of electronic monitoring. He says such a program might have helped protect his daughter Stephanie Gebo.

Robert Burton was sentenced Friday to 55 years in prison for killing 37-year-old Gebo in June 2015 before leading police on the longest manhunt in state history.

Officials say Gebo feared Burton and shot him as he entered her home through a window after they broke up. Then he got the gun from her and shot her before fleeing.