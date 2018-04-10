WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The father of a 5-year-old Wichita boy who’s been missing for nearly two months is planning to hire a private investigator.
KAKE-TV reports Jonathan Hernandez, father of Lucas Hernandez, has set up an online fund to raise money to help find his son.
Jonathan Hernandez says he plans to hire investigators from Nederland, Texas.
Lucas Hernandez was reported missing on Feb. 17 from his home in Wichita. His stepmother reported he went missing after she put him down for a nap and took a shower. Extensive searches have found no sign of the boy.
His stepmother, 26-year-old Emily Glass, is jailed on $50,000 bond on a child endangerment charge involving her 1-year-old daughter. She has not been charged in Lucas’ disappearance.
___
Information from: KAKE-TV.