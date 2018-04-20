HONOLULU (AP) — A parole board has set the minimum sentence to 18 years for the father of a 6-year-old Hawaii boy who disappeared more than two decades ago.

The Hawaii Paroling Authority announced the decision Thursday for Peter Kema Sr. who was sentenced last year to 20 years in prison for manslaughter.

Peter Kema, who is incarcerated in Eloy, Arizona, went before the parole board late last month.

Prosecutors believe the child, known as “Peter Boy,” was abused and died from septic shock after a sore went untreated.

The boy’s mother Jaylin Kema was released from jail last April after serving a year for manslaughter.

Hawaii County Prosecutor Mitch Roth says he’s pleased with the board’s decision, and it is likely Peter Kema will serve closer to 20 years.