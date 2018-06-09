Share story

By
The Associated Press

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — The father of a man accused of having killed a western Pennsylvania police officer has been acquitted of witness intimidation and other charges.

A Westmoreland County jury deliberated for a little over an hour Friday before acquitting 47-year-old Gregory Baucum of all charges — strangulation, simple assault, two counts of retaliation against a witness and witness intimidation.

Prosecutors contended that Baucum attacked his girlfriend after learning that she had cooperated with police during the manhunt for 25-year-old Rahmael Sol Holt.

Baucum testified that he felt betrayed after learning that his girlfriend had cooperated with police but “let it go after that.”

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Holt is charged in the November death of 25-year-old New Kensington officer Brian Shaw. Prosecutors say they plan to seek capital punishment if he is convicted of first-degree murder.

The Associated Press