GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — The father of a man accused of having killed a western Pennsylvania police officer has been acquitted of witness intimidation and other charges.
A Westmoreland County jury deliberated for a little over an hour Friday before acquitting 47-year-old Gregory Baucum of all charges — strangulation, simple assault, two counts of retaliation against a witness and witness intimidation.
Prosecutors contended that Baucum attacked his girlfriend after learning that she had cooperated with police during the manhunt for 25-year-old Rahmael Sol Holt.
Baucum testified that he felt betrayed after learning that his girlfriend had cooperated with police but “let it go after that.”
Holt is charged in the November death of 25-year-old New Kensington officer Brian Shaw. Prosecutors say they plan to seek capital punishment if he is convicted of first-degree murder.