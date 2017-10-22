PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a father is facing charges following critical injuries to his 3-year-old son who police say was shot in the head by his 6-year-old brother.
Police said Sunday that 36-year-old Sirhaven Williams is being charged with child endangerment and reckless endangerment in the shooting that occurred just after 3 p.m. Saturday.
Authorities say the younger boy suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of his forehead while the two boys were on the second floor of their north Philadelphia home. Investigators told reporters that they believe a 12-year-old brother also was at home, but no adults
The injured boy was taken to Temple University Hospital and listed in very critical condition. A message could not be left Sunday at two numbers listed for Williams.
