NORTH ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A North St. Paul father dropped his infant daughter from a second-story balcony to a firefighter below as a fire burned in his apartment building.

Assistant Fire Chief Dustin Kalis says both father and daughter are fine, but it was a precarious situation Sunday when the fire broke out. Kalis says there was no time to waste as the father came out on the balcony with the three-month-old baby. He told the father to let her go as he stood by underneath ready to catch the child.

Video shows the infant landing safely in the firefighter’s arms. Kalis passed the baby to another firefighter and coached the father down from the balcony.

KSTP-TV resports a candle burning in a first-floor apartment likely started the fire that displaced many tenants.

