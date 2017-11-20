RAMESUR, N.C. (AP) — A man and his 8-year-old son have been attacked at their North Carolina home and the father died from his injuries.
WXII-TV reported the attacked happened at a home in Ramseur in Randolph County around 2:45 a.m. Monday.
Police said the 8-year-old boy was expected to survive his injuries. He was being treated at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.
The dead man’s name has not been released.
Police Chief Larry Lewallen said no arrests have been made. He did not provide any other details about the attack.
A K-9 unit from High Point and the State Bureau of Investigation are helping with the case.
___
Information from: WXII-TV, http://www.wxii12.com