EAST GRANBY, Conn. (AP) — Prosecutors say a man and woman facing charges for an armed robbery in Connecticut are father and daughter.
State police say the robbery happened around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday at a convenience store in East Granby. The clerk told police a man came in armed with a knife and escaped in a pickup truck with a woman at the wheel.
The pair was later stopped by police in Bloomfield.
Police say the 50-year-old man is facing charges of robbery, reckless endangerment, larceny and criminal mischief. The 24-year-old woman has been charged with accessory to robbery and interfering with an officer.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Seahawks CB Richard Sherman out for the season after rupturing Achilles vs. Cardinals WATCH
- ‘Sun and Aloha saved me’: How Seattleites cope as our fall and winter days get darker
- Mayor Tim Burgess unveils growth plan for 27 Seattle neighborhoods
- Analysis: Three thoughts following the Seahawks' costly win over Cardinals on Thursday night
The Hartford Courant reports the man has multiple convictions for armed robbery. Prosecutors say the woman has no criminal record.
___
Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com