EAST GRANBY, Conn. (AP) — Prosecutors say a man and woman facing charges for an armed robbery in Connecticut are father and daughter.

State police say the robbery happened around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday at a convenience store in East Granby. The clerk told police a man came in armed with a knife and escaped in a pickup truck with a woman at the wheel.

The pair was later stopped by police in Bloomfield.

Police say the 50-year-old man is facing charges of robbery, reckless endangerment, larceny and criminal mischief. The 24-year-old woman has been charged with accessory to robbery and interfering with an officer.

The Hartford Courant reports the man has multiple convictions for armed robbery. Prosecutors say the woman has no criminal record.

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com