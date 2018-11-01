DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida man and his 5-year-old daughter died after being struck by a car while trick-or-treating on Halloween night.

Davie police and family members say 46-year-old Carlos Alvarado Amaya and his daughter, Heidy Orellana Cruz, were struck Wednesday along with his 2-year-old daughter, Kaylee, who suffered a minor injury. She was released to the mother.

Sgt. Mark Leone said the three walked into the path of a 2011 Cadillac. The 30-year-old driver stayed at the scene and has not been charged. Police said neither alcohol nor excessive speed appeared to be a factor.

The mother, Maria Orellana Cruz, told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel the couple has two older children and is originally from El Salvador.

Davie is a suburb of Fort Lauderdale.