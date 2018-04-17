HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors in western Wisconsin are weighing possible charges against a father accused of fatally shooting his teenage son from Minnesota.

The 42-year-old man is being held on $500,000 cash bond in the St. Croix County Jail. He could make an appearance in court later Tuesday.

The man’s 19-year-old son was found at the father’s home near New Richmond with a gunshot wound to head Saturday. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office on Sunday ruled the death a homicide.

A friend of the teen says he had gone to spend the night at his father’s home with his sister Friday, but he lived full time at his mother’s home in St. Paul and also attended college in Minnesota.