WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police have arrested the father of a 6-year-old boy who was killed in the August crash of a vehicle the father was driving.

Television station KWCH reports that Daniel Juares-Lopez, of Wichita, was arrested Friday on charges of driving without a valid license and involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence.

Police say Juares-Lopez was driving the sport utility vehicle the night of Aug. 10 when the SUV crossed the center line, overcorrected and hit a curb. The SUV then crossed to the opposite side of the road, hit another curb and rolled several times. Six-year-old Daniel Ware was thrown from the vehicle in the crash and died.

Juarez-Lopez was also critically injured.

___

Information from: KWCH-TV, http://www.kwch.com/