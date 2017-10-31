WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — A Maine man has been charged with assault after police say he attacked a 14-year-old boy who pushed his daughter into a river.

Police say 33-year-old James Beaulieu II, of Waterville, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault Sunday evening for the alleged assault of the teenager and his adult brother. Deputy Police Chief Bill Bonney tells the Morning Sentinel he used a piece of strapping to commit the assaults.

According to Bonney, Beaulieu’s daughter was pushed into the Kennebec River by the boy. After his 14-year-old daughter told Beaulieu, he went to the boy’s house and confronted him.

The boy was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, and his brother did not need treatment. Beaulieu is out on bail.