SAYLORSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after his 4-year-old son got ahold of a gun and fatally shot himself in the face.

Police had responded to a Saylorsburg home June 18 to find Bentley Thomas Koch suffering from a gunshot wound. The boy was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The county chief deputy coroner ruled his death as accidental.

Authorities have charged the boy’s 21-year-old father Tuesday with involuntary manslaughter, as well as endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangerment.

The man has a preliminary hearing set for Oct. 20.