ZACHARY, La. (AP) — Police say an 11-month-old was found dead at a Louisiana home and the baby’s father faces charges.

Zachary Police Chief David McDavid told The Advocate that 33-year-old Fabian Smith was arrested Saturday on one count each of first-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile in the death of Jericho Smith.

Jericho had stab wounds across the forehead and signs of blunt force trauma to the back of the head. The child was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators found a knife and firearm inside. Autopsy results will determine if the firearm was used.

Smith was the only adult home during the incident, but at least two other children were temporarily locked outside. One child alerted a neighbor that something was wrong.

Police don’t know a motive. An investigation is ongoing.

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com