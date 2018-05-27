Share story

By
The Associated Press

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (AP) — A 2-year-old boy is expected to die after shooting himself at home in a Salt Lake City suburb.

West Valley City police say the boy is in extremely critical condition and not expected to survive. The boy’s father, 27-year-old Tasman Maile, has been arrested and is in Salt Lake County Jail.

Officers were dispatched to the shooting around 11:50 p.m. Saturday.

Police say Maile was booked on a manslaughter charge for leaving a gun accessible to a child. He was also charged with obstruction of justice, possession of a weapon by a restricted person and drug possession. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney representing him as of Sunday morning.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Sale! Get 90% off digital access.

Police say an older child was home at the time of the shooting.

Associated Press