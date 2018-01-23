Share story

By
The Associated Press

LEE, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man accused of shooting his son in the neck during an argument has been released from jail.

The Portsmouth Herald reports 57-year-old Mark Chilcott was freed on $50,000 personal recognizance bail Monday despite prosecutors arguing he was a danger to the community.

Chilcott has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree assault and reckless conduct in the shooting of his 21-year-old son, Trevor Chilcott.

Mark Chilcott says in a police affidavit he meant to fire a warning shot Saturday after Trevor got into a physical confrontation with his mother. Trevor Chilcott was hospitalized after the shooting and discharged later that day.

Most Read Stories

Sale! Save over 90% on digital access.

Mark Chilcott has been ordered not to have contact with his son or wife as part of his bail.

The Associated Press