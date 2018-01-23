LEE, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man accused of shooting his son in the neck during an argument has been released from jail.

The Portsmouth Herald reports 57-year-old Mark Chilcott was freed on $50,000 personal recognizance bail Monday despite prosecutors arguing he was a danger to the community.

Chilcott has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree assault and reckless conduct in the shooting of his 21-year-old son, Trevor Chilcott.

Mark Chilcott says in a police affidavit he meant to fire a warning shot Saturday after Trevor got into a physical confrontation with his mother. Trevor Chilcott was hospitalized after the shooting and discharged later that day.

Mark Chilcott has been ordered not to have contact with his son or wife as part of his bail.