PRETTY PRAIRIE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a boy has been shot in the face in a south-central Kansas hunting accident.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the accident happened shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday as a father hunted with his 11-year-old son and a 9-year-old nephew at a walk-in hunting field near Pretty Prairie. The Wichita Eagle reports that the boy’s father told the sheriff’s officers that his son had walked a little ahead. He said that when he swung his 12 gauge shotgun to the left to shoot at a flying bird, some of the birdshot struck the boy in the face.

The 11-year-old was taken to Via Christi St. Joseph Hospital in Wichita. The wounds were described as superficial.

