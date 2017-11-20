PRETTY PRAIRIE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a boy has been shot in the face in a south-central Kansas hunting accident.
The Reno County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the accident happened shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday as a father hunted with his 11-year-old son and a 9-year-old nephew at a walk-in hunting field near Pretty Prairie. The Wichita Eagle reports that the boy’s father told the sheriff’s officers that his son had walked a little ahead. He said that when he swung his 12 gauge shotgun to the left to shoot at a flying bird, some of the birdshot struck the boy in the face.
The 11-year-old was taken to Via Christi St. Joseph Hospital in Wichita. The wounds were described as superficial.
___
Most Read Stories
- Rebound with redemption: Huskies come back to beat Utah behind the unlikeliest of heroes
- Kickoff time, TV info announced for 110th Apple Cup
- Parents, adult son believed dead in Sammamish murder-suicide
- Anthony Bourdain brought 'Parts Unknown' to Seattle — here's where he ate
- Huskies won't repeat as Pac-12 champs, but their consolation prize? The game of the year
Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com