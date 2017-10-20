ROME (AP) — Italian news reports say a Moroccan father and three of his four children have died in an apartment fire in the northern lakeside city of Como.
The ANSA news agency reported Friday that social service agencies had been keeping an eye on the family, which lived in a subsidized flat.
A neighbor told Sky TG24 that the 49-year-old father wasn’t able to work because he needed to care for the children and the mother had been hospitalized for psychiatric problems.
Without citing sources, ANSA said fire crews found flammable material inside the apartment, suggesting the blaze might have been set intentionally by someone there.
Most Read Stories
- 'The Big Dark' is here as first of three storms rolls into Northwest on stretch of trans-Pacific moisture
- Boeing, reversing tide of cuts, rushes to bring back retirees as temps
- As Amazon’s deadline for HQ2 bids closes, speculation on winner heats up
- Midweek rain in Seattle area is just hint of what's to come, forecasters say
- As Confederate statues fall, this Washington town is creating a monument to its black founder VIEW