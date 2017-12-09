LYNCHBURG, Tenn. (AP) — A fire official says a father and two of his children have died in a house fire in Tennessee.
Media reports say Metro Moore County Fire & Rescue Chief Mark Neal said 33-year-old Nathan Robinson was killed in the fire in a rented rural home in Middle Tennessee on Saturday morning.
Robinson’s daughters, 13-year-old Kailyn and 8-year-old Julianna, also died in the fire.
The mother, 36-year-old Elizabeth, and a son, 11-year-old Mason, were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Their conditions were not immediately known.
Neal says the house, located near Lynchburg, was a total loss. The cause is under investigation.