MERIGOLD, Miss. (AP) — The fate of an iconic Mississippi Delta juke joint could become clearer in coming weeks.

Willie “Po Monkey” Seaberry, the owner of Po’ Monkey’s Lounge, died in July 2016.

The Mississippi Business Journal reports that Seaberry’s family owns the contents of the shack that he operated in a Bolivar County cotton field. But the structure itself and the land underneath belong to the Hiter family, which farms the surrounding land.

Park Hiter, manager of the Hiter Farms Partnership, says people have discussed moving the shack into Merigold.

Andrew Westerfield, attorney for the Hiter family and mayor of Merigold, says he’s waiting on the Seaberrys to settle the estate.

Daniel Morris, attorney for the Seaberry heirs, says settlement of the estate is a few weeks away.

Information from: Mississippi Business Journal, http://www.msbusiness.com