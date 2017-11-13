MINOT, N.D. (AP) — Voters in the Des Lacs-Burlington school district on Tuesday will decide whether to approve an $11.9 million bond issue for school construction and renovation.
Voters narrowly defeated a $15.4 million bond referendum in April. Superintendent Christopher Bachmeier tells the Minot Daily News that officials listened to taxpayers and scaled back the plans.
The bond issue would pay for a junior high school wing for the high school in Des Lacs. Seventh- and eighth-graders who currently attend school in Burlington would be moved to Des Las in the fall of 2019. That would enable the district to offer them more classes, such as art and vocational agriculture.
The district also would renovate classrooms at the elementary in Burlington and build a kindergarten wing.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Burien, the town Trump cast a spell on, is waking up a very different place | Danny Westneat
- Weather Service warns that windstorm could peak in Seattle during commute home
- Cougars rise past Huskies to No. 15 in AP poll 2 weeks ahead of Apple Cup clash
- Seattle's next mayor, Jenny Durkan, names full transition team, deputy mayors
The district has 675 students in grades K-12.
___
Information from: Minot Daily News, http://www.minotdailynews.com