MINOT, N.D. (AP) — Voters in the Des Lacs-Burlington school district on Tuesday will decide whether to approve an $11.9 million bond issue for school construction and renovation.

Voters narrowly defeated a $15.4 million bond referendum in April. Superintendent Christopher Bachmeier tells the Minot Daily News that officials listened to taxpayers and scaled back the plans.

The bond issue would pay for a junior high school wing for the high school in Des Lacs. Seventh- and eighth-graders who currently attend school in Burlington would be moved to Des Las in the fall of 2019. That would enable the district to offer them more classes, such as art and vocational agriculture.

The district also would renovate classrooms at the elementary in Burlington and build a kindergarten wing.

The district has 675 students in grades K-12.

___

Information from: Minot Daily News, http://www.minotdailynews.com