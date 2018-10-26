GARDEN CITY, Utah (AP) — Utah authorities say preliminary findings from an investigation into an Oct. 10 crash that killed a Nebraska trucker indicate the wreck was caused by his inexperience in driving in mountainous terrain.

The Utah Department of Public Safety said the brakes of the MA Logistics truck driven by 31-year-old Ahmed M. Abdelgader of Omaha , Nebraska, overheated and that the vehicle drove erratically on U.S. 89 before it went through a T-intersection with another highway and slammed into a sporting goods store, destroying the business.

The department said Friday that a passenger in the truck carrying a load of butter remained hospitalized in serious condition.

Garden City is near the Utah-Idaho border and 86 miles (138 kilometers) north of Salt Lake City