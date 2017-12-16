CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — One woman is dead and five people are recovering from injuries after a crash involving three vehicles that left two of them toppled on the tracks of Charlotte’s light-rail line.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Saturday the crash happened just before midnight. Investigators say speed and reckless driving were factors causing the wreck and charges are pending.

Police said Kenitra Peterson was speeding in her Hyundai Sonatta when she rear-ended a Dodge Nitro SUV, killing a passenger. Police said 65-year-old Paulette Lawrence died at the crash scene.

Investigators said both vehicles slid through a red light into the intersection, where Lawrence’s vehicle struck the side of a second SUV. Both SUVs overturned on the light-rail line.

Peterson, her 10-year-old daughter and her 5-year-old son were all badly injured.