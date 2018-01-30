FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — An independent police auditor is recommending a northern Virginia police force increase use of less-than-lethal ammunition in the wake of a fatal shooting last year.
The auditor found Fairfax County police acted properly when they fatally shot 32-year-old Mohammad Doudzai in January 2017.
Prior to the shooting, Doudzai had already wounded his two brothers and set his Herndon-area townhouse on fire. In addition, a roommate of Doudzai was trapped in a smoke-filled bathroom.
A sniper fired three shots at Doudzai, who was wielding a knife.
Most Read Stories
- Half-ton of undelivered mail found in Italy postman's garage
- Higher property-tax bills to hit King County next month
- ‘This never happens’: International student’s unexpected ordeal ends with surprise twist
- Driver kills motorcyclist, pepper-sprays witness in Granite Falls, police say
- Five things to know about how the Seahawks played in Sunday's Pro Bowl
The auditor, in a report published Friday, did not fault officers’ actions in the shooting. But he recommended that county police continue to expand use of less-than-lethal force, including foam-capped plastic bullets and pepper balls.
In May, a prosecutor determined the shooting was justified.