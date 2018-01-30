FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — An independent police auditor is recommending a northern Virginia police force increase use of less-than-lethal ammunition in the wake of a fatal shooting last year.

The auditor found Fairfax County police acted properly when they fatally shot 32-year-old Mohammad Doudzai in January 2017.

Prior to the shooting, Doudzai had already wounded his two brothers and set his Herndon-area townhouse on fire. In addition, a roommate of Doudzai was trapped in a smoke-filled bathroom.

A sniper fired three shots at Doudzai, who was wielding a knife.

The auditor, in a report published Friday, did not fault officers’ actions in the shooting. But he recommended that county police continue to expand use of less-than-lethal force, including foam-capped plastic bullets and pepper balls.

In May, a prosecutor determined the shooting was justified.