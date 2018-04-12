PEMBROKE, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say western New York deputies have fatally shot a man who fired a gun at them in a restaurant parking lot.

The shooting happened round 11 p.m. Wednesday in the town of Pembroke. The Democrat & Chronicle says police identified the man as 61-year-old Keith Kent, of Albion.

Genesee County Undersheriff Greg Walker says law enforcement had responded to a report of a man causing a disturbance and shots fired inside at the restaurant.

Deputies found Kent in the parking lot and authorities say he fired at least one shot at them. Deputies returned fire after ordering him to drop the weapon.

There were about seven people inside the restaurant at the time. None were hurt.

