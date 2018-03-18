BASS RIVER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A house fire that killed a woman last weekend in New Jersey has been ruled accidental and due to a discarded cigarette.
State police said troopers responded early March 11 to a Bass River Township block and found a home engulfed in flames.
The Press of Atlantic City reports that authorities have identified the victim as 38-year-old homeowner Kristina Amon.
Investigators said she had gone upstairs to sleep, and an improperly extinguished cigarette butt on the back deck ignited the fire.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He attends an elite university but lives in a trailer with no heat or sewer hookups VIEW
- Top-seeded Virginia left to make sense of historic NCAA loss VIEW
- McCabe kept memos on Trump dealings; Mueller now has them
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- FBI at site where Civil War gold rumored to be buried
___
Information from: The Press of Atlantic City (N.J.), http://www.pressofatlanticcity.com