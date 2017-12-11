LOVETTSVILLE, Va. (AP) — One person is dead after a fire at a home in rural northern Virginia.

News outlets report the fire occurred Sunday night on Taylorstown Road in Lovettsville.

Fire crews from Loudoun County and from across the Potomac River in Maryland responded to the fire.

The home became unstable after the fire, making it difficult for firefighters to go inside and make a full assessment.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Fire marshals were continuing their investigation Monday.