BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A fatal crash near Lame Deer is the first in Montana in more than a month.

The Montana Highway Patrol says a 17-year-old girl was eastbound on U.S. Highway 212 after 7 p.m. Friday when the sport utility vehicle she was driving went off the wet highway and overturned. All four people were thrown from the SUV.

The Billings Gazette reports a 26-year-old woman was taken to Lame Deer Health Clinic, where she was pronounced dead. The driver along with an 18-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were injured. The victim’s name has not been released.

The Montana Department of Transportation said the state had gone without a fatal crash since Feb. 26. It was the first time in at least a decade that Montana had gone more than a month without any traffic fatalities.

