BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The fatal stabbing of a man’s wife and his mother-in-law in Vermont’s biggest city has drawn comparisons to another cleaver attack at the same house nearly two decades ago.

The Burlington Free Press reports Aita Gurung is accused of killing his wife and wounding her mother in the Thursday attack.

Police say the attack began in the Burlington home of the refugee family from Nepal and spilled out into the street, where 32-year-old Yogeswari Khadka was killed. Her mother, 54-year-old Thulsa Rimal, has been hospitalized.

In 1999, 31-year-old Minh Nguyen attacked 28-year-old Dung Tran and 20-year-old Duyen Doan with a meat clever at the same house. Nguyen was sentenced to 45 years in prison in the attack.

Gurung has pleaded not guilty.

___

Information from: The Burlington Free Press, http://www.burlingtonfreepress.com